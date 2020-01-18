Which Movie Stands As The Pongal Winner???

Both the heroes stepped into Tollywood having a big background… One made us fall in love with 'Arya' and others ruled the Tollywood becoming 'Rajakumarudu'…

Got to know whom we are speaking about??? It is mega clan hero Allu Arjun and Superstar Krishna's dearest son Mahesh Babu. Both of them have their own following and always create a festive mode at ticket windows with their blockbuster hits.

The two most awaited films of Tollywood for Pongal 2020 are 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikuntapurramlo'. These both movies have hit the theatres on the 11th and 12th of January 2020 respectively. Both of them are running great at the ticket windows and very soon going to hit the 100 crore mark.

From the first day of release itself, these movies rocked at box-office with huge collections. 'Mahesh Babu' and Rashmika Mandanna starring, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has been directed by comedy-action king Anil Ravipudi. 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has earned a collection of nearly 18 crores of the collection in both Telugu speaking states.

The total collection of the film is 80 crores and the worldwide collection of the film has got Rs 97 crores in a week. This made the whole team celebrate and go on a success tour in both states.

Coming to Trivikram's directorial 'Ala Vaikuntapurramulo', it has also earned rave reviews and the film is doing absolutely well at the ticket counters. After the failure of Na Peru Surya Na Illu India, Bunny scored a blockbuster hit with this movie and made everyone singing praises for the film.

Now let us have a look at the box office collections. The film collected 9.5 crores in both AP and Telangana respectively so far. The total domestic collection of the film in just four days stood at around 59 crores. This itself proves the prowess of Allu Arjun and Trivikram.