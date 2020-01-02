Trending :
Who is right - Chiranjeevi or Rajasekhar?

Who is right - Chiranjeevi or Rajasekhar?Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar
MAA - Movies Artists Association seems to have more public fights than any other film industry institution.

MAA - Movies Artists Association seems to have more public fights than any other film industry institution. Actors tend to call for press meets and react publicly to issues that hurt them, emotionally.

And the others react to this even more aggressively, giving media enough news items to write about them. Chiranjeevi after looking at these recent issues suggested that let's talk positively in public and issues in private.

Taking his suggestion forward, Krishnam Raju advised MAA to set up a committee that will address issues and people should talk about any kind of problems in front of that committee and not outside.

But Rajasekhar openly interrupted Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and said that he doesn't want to talk like Chiranjeevi and he knows only one way to speak, to state issues openly. He went against Chiranjeevi's statement as well. This made Chiru lose his temper, and ask for disciplinary action on the actor, Rajasekhar.

Now, everyone is discussing who is right between the two. So, who is right, according to you? We will just reflect your opinion than state our opinions.

