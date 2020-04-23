Why Chiranjeevi ignored Trivikram Srinivas?

Megastar Chiranjeevi, the other day, announced an interesting lineup of movies. Chiranjeevi confirmed the film with Sujeeth, for Lucifer remake and revealed talks with KS Ravindra and Meher Ramesh. But, everyone is wondering why Chiranjeevi ignored the project with Trivikram Srinivas that he publicly announced on the pre-release event stage of the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Interestingly, Trivikram Srinivas moved on to the NTR project immediately after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Chiranjeevi too started picking up young filmmakers. Since both are busy on their own projects, they decided to team up again when both are free at once.

Moreover, Chiranjeevi decided to incline more towards the young filmmakers and also looking forward to exploring more new opportunities, especially in the digital space as well. So, Trivikam Srinivas agreed to the same and he is now planning to work with other star heroes.