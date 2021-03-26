Wild Dog Teaser Promo: Nagarjuna AKA Vijay Varma Showcases The Glimpse Of His Secret Operation

King Nagarjuna is all set to make us experience the intense feeling of a secret operation with his upcoming movie 'Wild Dog'. He is essaying the role of NIA Agent Vijay Varma in this action thriller and will be seen as an encounter specialist whose aim is to shoot out all the terrorists from the country. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have dropped the teaser promo from the movie and showed us a glimpse of Mag's secret operation.

Nagarjuna also dropped the teaser promo on his Twitter page and created a buzz on social media.

In this teaser promo, Nag is seen revealing the reason behind his secret operation. He starts off with how the Indian Government has let out the terrorists who were caught in various terrorist attacks. Next, he explains how much the Government has spent on the terrorist AjmalKasab who killed many innocent people in the 26/7 Mumbai attack. Finally, a glimpse of his secret operation is shown making the teaser worth watching.

Along with the teaser, promo video, Nag also jotted down, "Sometimes we need a #WildDog!!!









#WildDogOnApril2nd".

A couple of days ago, Nag dropped this video on his Twitter page and introduced his team to all his fans. This making video showed off the hard work of the whole team.



Along with Nagarjuna, SaiyamiKher, Bigg Boss fame Ali Reza and Mayank Parekh, Atul Kulkarni and AppajiAmbarishaDarbha will be seen as Nag's team members in the Wild Dog movie. Bollywood's ace actress Dia Mirza will be seen as Nag's wife in this action thriller.

Wild Dog is directed by Ashishor Solomon and bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner. This movie will be released on 2nd April, 2021.