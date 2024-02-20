Live
Young Telugu actor ties the knot in Jodhpur ceremony
Telugu cinema's rising star, Ashish Reddy, who made a noteworthy debut in the film "Rowdy Boys," produced by his uncle Dil Raju, recently tied the knot with Advita Reddy in a private ceremony held in Jodhpur. The first glimpse of the newlywed couple has taken social media by storm, with fans sharing and celebrating their stunning appearance together.
While the wedding images are gradually emerging, one video highlights the joyous sangeet party, where Ashish's uncle, the renowned producer Dil Raju, was seen reveling in the festivities. Ashish Reddy, the son of producer Sirish and Dil Raju's brother, looked radiant alongside his newlywed bride, creating a picture-perfect moment.
Despite the intimate nature of the wedding, the joyous occasion has garnered attention, with fans and well-wishers extending their congratulations to the couple. As Ashish Reddy embarks on this new chapter in his personal life, he is also making strides in his professional career. The actor is currently working on his upcoming film titled "Selfish," which is nearing completion. Additionally, he has signed on for another project set to commence production soon, marking an exciting phase in his burgeoning film career.