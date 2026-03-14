‘Youth’ Telugu version set to hit screens soon

The upcoming Tamil youthful entertainer Youth is already generating strong buzz among cinema lovers even before its release. Directed by and starring Ken Karunaas, the film has attracted attention with its energetic trailer and chartbuster music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The film’s vibrant tone and youthful storytelling have reminded many viewers of popular romantic entertainers like Premalu and the recent Telugu hit Little Hearts, raising expectations among young audiences.

In an interesting development, the Telugu theatrical rights of the film have been acquired by Housefull Vineeth and Sandeep under the banner E2C Talkies. The acquisition marks their entry into film distribution after building a strong reputation in the marketing sector.

To mark the announcement of the Telugu release, the team unveiled the film’s first-look poster, which was launched by young actor Kiran Abbavaram. Known for encouraging fresh talent and content-driven cinema, the actor extended his support by officially unveiling the poster.

The first-look poster offers a glimpse into the film’s youthful theme. It features Ken Karunaas riding a bike with three girls seated alongside him, all dressed in school uniforms. The imagery hints at a story revolving around teenage friendships, infatuation, and the emotional ups and downs of young love.

Apart from Ken Karunaas, the film also features a notable supporting cast including Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anishma Anilkumar, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh.

Produced by Karuppiah C Ram and Sulochana Kumar under the banners Paarvathaa Entertainments and Street Boy Studios, the film features cinematography by Viki and editing by Nash.

While the Tamil version of Youth is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, the Telugu version is expected to arrive on screens about a week later.