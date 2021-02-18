Zee Telugu: Krishna Tulasi tells story of self-liberation, love

Telugu film induatry ace director and Zee Telugu is presenting you Krishna Tulasi, a heartwarming tale of self-liberation and love, this February, the channel is all set to introduce a story that will resonate with every selfless woman. Produced by RK Teleshow, Krishna Tulasi is being launched under the directorial guidance of legendary director Dr K Raghavendra Rao on 22nd February at 6:30 PM, only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Krishna Tulasi captures the journey of Shyama, a selfless and spiritual person, who is bestowed with the gift of musical voice, which she sacrifices for the sake of her family. People around Shyama despise her for her complexion while her friend uses her to gain popularity in the musical industry. Feeling imprisoned by her own looks and allure, Shyama seeks someone who will love her for who she truly is and not only for appearance.

Legendary Director Dr K. Raghavendra Rao says, "I am glad to associate with Zee Telugu as it is known for presenting unconventional and thought-provoking stories. The concept of Krishna Tulasi is very close to my heart and I hope everyone will like the journey of Shyama."

As a part of the marketing campaign of Krishna Tulasi, the channel will be looking at a 360-degree campaign including door-to-door and on-ground activation. The plan consists of planting Krishna Tulasi plant.

The plantation initiative has been started by the anchor Suma Kanakala followed by anchor Ravi and various other fiction artists. Krishna Tulasi plant is being distributed near the temples in the rural areas.

Besides, the channel is also distributing Krishna Tulasi Bindi packets for the female audience in small towns across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It's a door-to-door campaign which is being appreciated by the audience.