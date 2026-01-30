Tollywood’s ‘Sumathi Satakam’ sparks outcry over trivialisation of Telugu heritage

Hyderabad: A new Tollywood film titled Sumathi Satakam has stirred controversy for allegedly trivialising one of the most celebrated works of classical Telugu literature. Teachers and cultural advocates fear that students may now associate the revered 13th-century poetic text, attributed to Baddena of the Kakatiya era, with a commercial comedy film rather than its original purpose of shaping personality and social conduct.

The film, featuring Bigg Boss fame Amardeep as the hero and Saili Chowdhury as the heroine, is directed by MM Naidu and set for release on February 6. Its teaser portrays a rural comedy revolving around a young man wooing a heroine, an Anganwadi teacher.

Critics argue that the storyline bears no connection to the classical text, which is regarded as a repository of values and identity falling under the intangible property for Telugu people.

Mamidi Harikrishna, former Director of the Department of Culture of Telangana, told The Hans India that while the text belongs to the public domain, its name can be used commercially. It is not a copyright violation under the existing laws. However, the moral rights of the Telugu people over the intangible and cultural dimension need to be respected. Failing would complicate matters. “Communities view Sumathi Satakam as part of their intangible heritage. Its commodification in unrelated contexts risks cultural appropriation and trivialisation,” he said, adding that such misuse would not be tolerated in Tamil or Kannada states.

Durga Prasad, advocate and law teacher, highlighted that UNESCO’s framework on intangible cultural heritage recognises the need to safeguard traditions and literary heritage, but enforcement remains weak.

In India, mechanisms like Geographical Indications (GI) and the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) protect certain forms of heritage, yet literary works such as Sumathi Satakam fall outside these regimes. The film producers take advantage of this in the name of creative freedom.

An official from CBFC Hyderabad noted that under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, films can be denied certification if they offend religious sentiments or denigrate cultural values.

However, there are no provisions to specifically protect intangible heritage in certification decisions. Critics point out the irony that film stars seek injunctions against the AI misuse of their likeness, while community-held intangible heritage is commodified in utter disregard for profit. It is not the first time that Tollywood has been known for trivialising and commodifying the Telugu language spoken across different regions, such as Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra in the two Telugu states.

It has earlier faced criticism for similar practices. This time, it is even more embarrassing in its latest avatar, once again reducing the way Telugu is spoken in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh to a caricature. This reflects less creative originality and more reliance on making fun and mocking whatever sells well, with profit alone seeming to be the yardstick of Tollywood, said K. Srinivas, a software engineer.