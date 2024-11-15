  • Menu
Top 10 Most-Watched OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 4-10)

Top 10 Most-Watched OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 4-10)
Highlights

Discover the top 10 most-watched OTT releases from November 4-10. From gripping thrillers to hilarious reality shows, check out the latest trending shows and movies on Netflix, JioCinema, Amazon MX Player, and Disney+ Hotstar.

The week of November 4-10 saw a diverse range of shows and movies dominating OTT platforms, with viewers flocking to a mix of drama, comedy, reality, and thrillers

Here’s a quick look at the most popular OTT shows and movies last week, according to Ormax Media:

1. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela – 1.8 million viewers

Platform: JioCinema

A funny journey of self-discovery between a man and his intimacy coach.

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait

2. Gaming Insaan – 2 million viewers

Platform: Amazon MX Player

YouTuber Nischay Malhan tries to become a pro esports player in 45 days.

Cast: Nischay Malhan, Tanmay Scoutop Singh

3. Reeta Sanyal – 2.3 million viewers

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

A lawyer takes on tough cases, including a high-profile murder.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee

4. Mithya: The Darker Chapter – 2.6 million viewers

Platform: ZEE5

A writer accuses a woman of plagiarism, ruining her life.

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani

5. The Great Indian Kapil Show – 3 million viewers

Platform: Netflix

Comedy with celebrity guests like Narayana Murthy and Deepinder Goyal.

Cast: Kapil Sharma

6. Vijay 69 – 3.2 million viewers

Platform: Netflix

A retired athlete tries to reclaim his glory.

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey

7. Playground 4 – 3.3 million viewers

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Intense gaming rivalries and friendships.

8. The Legend of Hanuman (Season 3) – 3.4 million viewers

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Hanuman continues his epic journey to protect righteousness.

Cast: Sharad Kelkar

9. Do Patti – 4 million viewers

Platform: Netflix

Two sisters face betrayal, secrets, and a police officer’s watchful eye.

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon

10. Citadel Honey Bunny – 6.7 million viewers

Platform: Not listed

Two ordinary people get caught up in the world of espionage.

