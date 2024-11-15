Live
Top 10 Most-Watched OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 4-10)
Discover the top 10 most-watched OTT releases from November 4-10. From gripping thrillers to hilarious reality shows, check out the latest trending shows and movies on Netflix, JioCinema, Amazon MX Player, and Disney+ Hotstar.
The week of November 4-10 saw a diverse range of shows and movies dominating OTT platforms, with viewers flocking to a mix of drama, comedy, reality, and thrillers
Here’s a quick look at the most popular OTT shows and movies last week, according to Ormax Media:
1. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela – 1.8 million viewers
Platform: JioCinema
A funny journey of self-discovery between a man and his intimacy coach.
Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait
2. Gaming Insaan – 2 million viewers
Platform: Amazon MX Player
YouTuber Nischay Malhan tries to become a pro esports player in 45 days.
Cast: Nischay Malhan, Tanmay Scoutop Singh
3. Reeta Sanyal – 2.3 million viewers
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
A lawyer takes on tough cases, including a high-profile murder.
Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee
4. Mithya: The Darker Chapter – 2.6 million viewers
Platform: ZEE5
A writer accuses a woman of plagiarism, ruining her life.
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani
5. The Great Indian Kapil Show – 3 million viewers
Platform: Netflix
Comedy with celebrity guests like Narayana Murthy and Deepinder Goyal.
Cast: Kapil Sharma
6. Vijay 69 – 3.2 million viewers
Platform: Netflix
A retired athlete tries to reclaim his glory.
Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey
7. Playground 4 – 3.3 million viewers
Platform: Amazon MX Player
Intense gaming rivalries and friendships.
8. The Legend of Hanuman (Season 3) – 3.4 million viewers
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Hanuman continues his epic journey to protect righteousness.
Cast: Sharad Kelkar
9. Do Patti – 4 million viewers
Platform: Netflix
Two sisters face betrayal, secrets, and a police officer’s watchful eye.
Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon
10. Citadel Honey Bunny – 6.7 million viewers
Platform: Not listed
Two ordinary people get caught up in the world of espionage.