Top 12 New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025) | Movies & Shows to Watch

Looking for new shows and movies to watch? Here’s a quick guide to 13 exciting OTT releases coming between August 25 and August 31, 2025.

From action-packed blockbusters and gripping dramas to heartfelt documentaries and teen romances, there’s something for everyone across popular streaming platforms.

12 New OTT Releases (Aug 25 – Aug 31, 2025):

Upload Season 4 – Aug 25 – Prime Video

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Documentary) – Aug 27 – Netflix

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Aug 27 – Prime Video

Half CA Season 2 – Aug 27 – Amazon MX Player

Thunderbolts (Marvel MCU) – Aug 27 – JioHotstar

Day of Reckoning – Aug 28 – JioHotstar

My Dead Friend Zoe – Aug 28 – JioHotstar

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 – Aug 28 – Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club – Aug 28 – Netflix

Better Man (Robbie Williams Biopic) – Aug 29 – Lionsgate Play

Metro… In Dino (Anurag Basu anthology) – Aug 29 – Netflix

Songs of Paradise (Musical drama) – Aug 29 – Netflix