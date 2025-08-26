Top 12 New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25–31, 2025) | Movies & Shows to Watch

Live
Discover 12 must-watch OTT releases coming between August 25 and 31, 2025.
Looking for new shows and movies to watch? Here’s a quick guide to 13 exciting OTT releases coming between August 25 and August 31, 2025.
From action-packed blockbusters and gripping dramas to heartfelt documentaries and teen romances, there’s something for everyone across popular streaming platforms.
12 New OTT Releases (Aug 25 – Aug 31, 2025):
Upload Season 4 – Aug 25 – Prime Video
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water (Documentary) – Aug 27 – Netflix
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf – Aug 27 – Prime Video
Half CA Season 2 – Aug 27 – Amazon MX Player
Thunderbolts (Marvel MCU) – Aug 27 – JioHotstar
Day of Reckoning – Aug 28 – JioHotstar
My Dead Friend Zoe – Aug 28 – JioHotstar
My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 – Aug 28 – Netflix
The Thursday Murder Club – Aug 28 – Netflix
Better Man (Robbie Williams Biopic) – Aug 29 – Lionsgate Play
Metro… In Dino (Anurag Basu anthology) – Aug 29 – Netflix
Songs of Paradise (Musical drama) – Aug 29 – Netflix