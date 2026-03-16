Top Highlight Oscars 2026: Award for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Movie

98th Academy Awards ceremony is here to organize at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, If you are living in India and looking for the live broadcast, the live began around 4 am. The red carpet event is being followed by the awards staging.

Conan O'Brien is going to host the Awards ceremony. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra who is popular actor-producer presented the Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which were leading the awards, race this season. They are going to win four awards. The award was made for the Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Score, and Actor for Michael B Jordan.

The top Oscars 2026 winner of the night was One Battle after Another. It took home to the top honour of Best Picture along with five more wins. The other groups in which the film won the awards are:

Best Casting, Best Supporting Actress,

Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson,

Best Adapted Screenplay,

Best Editing.

Jessie Buckley is counted in the list of the favourite Actress, secured the Oscar. At the same time, Frankenstein is added in to the list of the third-biggest winner at the 98th Academy Awards. He is winner of the three trophies for Best Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Makeup, and Best Production Design.

Apart from the top Academy Awards 2026, as per the live updates the ceremony also featured unforgettable performances, emotional acceptance speeches and tributes to cinema legends. The star-studded night is notable with creativity, storytelling and the worldwide impact of films all over the various languages and genres.