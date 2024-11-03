Tovino Thomas' ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ Set for OTT Release on Disney+ Hotstar

After an impressive theatrical run, the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' is gearing up for its OTT release. Directed by Jithin Laal, the film, which explores the story of a small village determined to protect a sacred idol, features Tovino in a triple role, portraying the characters Kelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan. Tovino’s portrayal, particularly as Maniyan, has received widespread acclaim, and the film quickly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

The movie is slated to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 8. Director Jithin Laal shared this announcement on Instagram, saying the film will also remain available in theaters for a limited time in 3D, for audiences who want the full cinematic experience. “Our movie ARM will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from November 8, but for those who want the thrill of the big screen, ARM will also be available in stunning 3D for maximum days,” he posted.

Adding Tovino Thomas, the film features a strong cast, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Krithi Shetty, and Basil Joseph. The OTT release allows viewers the option to enjoy this adventure either from the comfort of home or on the big screen for a few more days.