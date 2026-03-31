Tovino Thomas’ comments on Telugu film culture spark discussion

The upcoming pan-Indian period drama Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 10. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film is set against the backdrop of migrant farming communities in Kerala’s high ranges. As part of its promotional campaign, the team has begun reaching out to Telugu audiences.

During a recent promotional event, Tovino Thomas made candid remarks about the differences in working styles between Malayalam and Telugu film industries, which quickly drew attention. When asked about his plans to act in a straight Telugu film, the actor expressed interest but highlighted scheduling challenges.

He explained that Malayalam films are typically completed in a single schedule, whereas Telugu projects often involve multiple shooting schedules spread over a longer duration. According to Tovino, this difference makes it difficult for him to commit to Telugu films at present.

The actor also addressed speculation about his involvement in a project featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and director Prashanth Neel, clarifying that he is not part of the film due to date constraints. This revelation came as a surprise to many fans.

Tovino further stated that he prefers to focus on one film at a time rather than juggling multiple projects simultaneously. He noted that working on a Telugu film could require nearly a year’s commitment, potentially impacting several Malayalam projects he has already lined up.

While acknowledging the larger scale and ambition of Telugu cinema, Tovino emphasized that he prioritizes honoring his existing commitments, underlining his disciplined approach to filmmaking.