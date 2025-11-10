Trade Commissioner GCC and Film Producer Zeenat Kureshi Felicitated at Jamiatul Quresh Centenary Celebration

New Delhi: In a landmark gathering at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi, the All India Jamiatul Quresh organised a grand ceremony commemorating 100 years of unity, dedication, service, and brotherhood. The event, held in the presence of several eminent personalities and national representatives of the community, celebrated a century-long legacy of social responsibility and collective progress.

Among the distinguished invitees was Zeenat Kureshi, Trade Commissioner GCC and respected Indian film producer, who was honoured for her outstanding contributions to community representation, empowerment initiatives, and her role in shaping narrative influence through cinema and global cultural engagement.

Accepting the felicitation, Kureshi expressed her deep gratitude and termed it as a moment of “immense pride to stand on a national stage where the foundation of our identity and unity has been strongly built by our elders.” She acknowledged that the recognition comes with a renewed sense of duty towards uplifting the community and expanding opportunities for the youth.

The centenary program highlighted the rich history of the Jamiatul Quresh — an organisation rooted in cooperation, ethical leadership, and social welfare initiatives. Over the decades, it has been instrumental in advocating economic support systems, educational access, and preserving the cultural fabric of the Qureshi community across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, various senior leaders shed light on the future vision of the organisation, emphasising a stronger national network, the importance of education, entrepreneurship, and capacity building. The gathering further recognised individuals who have significantly contributed towards the collective advancement of the community at national and international levels.

Kureshi remarked that the celebration was “a powerful reminder of our shared heritage and the responsibility we carry forward with dignity and unity.” She reaffirmed her commitment to continue working on initiatives that promote youth development, representation, and strengthened global presence of the community.

The event concluded with a pledge to preserve the values of trust, togetherness, and progressive leadership — ensuring that the next century of Jamiatul Quresh is even more impactful and inclusive.