Trailer of 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' promises a comedy on relationships and a biased legal setup

Chennai: The makers of director Kalaiarasan Thangavel's eagerly awaited comedy entertainer 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu', featuring actors Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead, on Thursday released a hilarious trailer of the film, much to the delight of film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline to share the link of the trailer, Drumsticks Productions, the production house producing the film, wrote, "It’s here! Romantic riot begins.. #AanPaavamPollathathu Trailer OUT NOW! don’t miss the vibe. #AanPaavamPollathathu releasing worldwide on October 31."

The trailer of the film begins with Rio Raj's character asking Malavika Mohanan about the pictures of thinkers put up on a wall. Looking hard at an image of G U Pope, he asks, "Periyar, Ambedkar are okay. But G U Pope's image is next. Your taste appears quite unique," he says, to which Malavika shocks him by saying, "That is Karl Marx." For a minute, he is stumped. He recovers and indicates to show he got it wrong and that it is indeed Karl Marx.

The next few scenes show him telling her, "This is your house. You can be as you like here. I will look after you like a queen." She responds saying that she wishes to live with him for the next 400 years.

The trailer then shows fights erupting between the couple. She is seen asking him, "You said you would look after me like a queen?" He replies, saying, "Queen means she is the wife of the king." She hits back saying, "A queen means a queen."

Rio's character is subjected to a lot of emotional trauma and everytime, we see Malavika Manoj's character saying,"It's my choice!".

The trailer also gives the impression about how the law is biased against men when it comes to relationships and how 'fake' feminists use laws to traumatise men, who have no relief.

It ends on a comical note with Rio finally telling Malavika about how Porbander was the birth place of Gandhi and not Ambedkar.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, will release on October 31 this year.

Apart from Rio and Malavika, the film will also feature RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela and Jenson Dhivakar in pivotal roles.

The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by Sivakumar Murugeshan. Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and music is by Siddhu Kumar.