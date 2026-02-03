Travis Scott alludes to Kylie Jenner on Don Toliver’s new song

Los Angeles: Rapper Travis Scott appears to reference his former partner Kylie Jenner in a new song, three years after the couple ended their on-and-off relationship.

The 34-year-old artiste seemingly alluded to the reality television star in a verse on Don Toliver’s track Rosary, which features on the newly released album OCTANE, according to People magazine.

In the song, Scott raps a line that has drawn attention for what fans believe is a subtle reference to Jenner’s cosmetic surgery details, which she publicly disclosed last year. The lyric includes a number-letter combination that mirrors the exact specifications Jenner revealed when discussing her breast augmentation.

As reported by Female First UK, Kylie Jenner, 28, had shared the implant size in a TikTok comment in June 2025 after a fan praised her appearance and asked about her cosmetic procedure. The beauty mogul responded candidly, detailing the order she gave her cosmetic surgeon to achieve a natural look.

Jenner and Scott share two children, daughter Stormi, aged eight, and son Aire, aged four. While Jenner largely remained private about the procedure in the past, she confirmed during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she had undergone breast surgery prior to welcoming Stormi in 2018.

The lyric has since sparked discussion among fans, with many interpreting it as a personal nod to Jenner embedded within Scott’s music.