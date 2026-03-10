Trisha-Vijay Controversy: Parthiban Reacts to Reception Issue

A new Tamil cinema controversy is trending in the industry. It started after actress Trisha Krishnan was seen at a wedding reception with actor Vijay. Photos and videos from the event went viral online. Soon, it became a big topic in Tamil film industry news and South cinema trending news.

Later, actor-director R. Parthiban spoke about the situation at an event. His remark about the Trisha wedding reception issue quickly spread on social media. Many people felt his comment was unnecessary. This led to a new Kollywood celebrity controversy.

After the comment went viral, Trisha shared a message online. She did not mention Parthiban directly. But her post clearly responded to the situation. She said that having a microphone does not always mean someone’s words are wise. Her message became widely discussed and added to the Trisha Krishnan news story.

Later, Parthiban released a video explaining his side. In his Parthiban statement Trisha Vijay, he said he did not want to insult anyone. He said that this was his personal opinion and maybe, Trisha should not have went to the reception with Vijay because it can create unnecessary rumors.

This topic is still being discussed a lot online. Some fans are being positive about it and some are being negative. This issue has became a part of the latest Kollywood celebrity controversies.