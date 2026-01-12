Trupti Bhoir’s PARO – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery Enters Contention for 98th Academy Awards (2026)

Bengaluru ;Filmmaker and producer Trupti Bhoir has once again marked a significant milestone on the global cinematic stage as her first Hindi feature film, PARO – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery, has officially entered the contention list for the 98th Academy Awards (2026).

More than a decade after becoming the producer of Touring Talkies—the first ever Marathi film to enter Oscar contention at the 86th Academy Awards—Bhoir returns to the Academy stage with a socially driven Hindi film that addresses the issue of bride slavery and trafficking caused by gender imbalance and female infanticide.

Trupti Bhoir is the first ever Marathi producer and actress to have an Oscar-listed Marathi film. Touring Talkies notably led to a policy change allowing tent cinemas in metropolitan cities, helping preserve a fading exhibition culture.

PARO, produced under the banner Trupti Bhoir Filmss, is rooted in extensive research conducted through Bhoir’s NGO, Shelter Foundation. The initiative has identified over 60,000 affected women, with detailed documentation of more than 4,500 cases from the Mewat region in India alone. The project has received commendation from the Department of Social Justice and the Women’s Commission for its role in raising awareness and promoting reform.

Reflecting on the journey, Bhoir said, “PARO was born from years of listening to women whose suffering often remains unseen. This film belongs to every woman who was denied dignity and choice. If it can change even one life, the struggle behind it is worth it.”

The filmmaker has presented her work across international platforms including UN Women forums, TEDx, Harvard University, and cultural forums in Norway, the US, and Europe, advocating for women’s rights through cinema.

PARO stars Trupti Bhoir, Taha Shah Badussha and Govind Namdev. The film is directed by Gajendra Ahire and written by Bhoir and Ahire. It is produced by Trupti Bhoir Filmss and Sandesh Sharda International Pvt Ltd. Executive producers Shelter Foundation, Ruhi (Rohini) Hak of Hopeblit( A Voices Unheard Films) , and Priya Samant.

The film is currently awaiting CBFC certification, which has been under review for over six months.

The Oscars contention list marks the eligibility stage for Academy Awards consideration and does not constitute an official country entry.