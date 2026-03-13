As artificial intelligence begins to reshape how information is discovered online, the rules of search engine optimization are changing rapidly. Traditional SEO strategies that once relied heavily on keywords and backlinks are now being challenged by a new generation of AI-powered search systems.

Large language models, conversational interfaces, and generative AI platforms are transforming search into something far more intelligent and contextual.

Tuhin Banik, founder of ThatWare, believes this shift requires an entirely new approach to search optimization. “We are moving into an era where search engines behave more like intelligent systems rather than simple indexing machines,” Banik says.

ThatWare has positioned itself at the centre of this transformation, describing its work as the world’s first agency focused on integrating LLM SEO, Answer Engine Optimisation, Generative Engine Optimisation, and AI-driven SEO into a single framework.

The Rise Of LLM SEO

According to Banik, large language models are redefining how search platforms interpret information.

“Large language models understand language patterns, context, and relationships between topics,” he says. “This means optimization is no longer just about keywords. It is about how knowledge is structured.”

LLM SEO focuses on ensuring that content can be interpreted correctly by AI models that generate responses to user queries.

Instead of optimizing pages only for ranking algorithms, businesses now need to think about how their information can be understood by AI systems that generate answers.

From Search Engines To Answer Engines

Another important shift is the emergence of answer engines.

Artificial intelligence systems increasingly generate direct responses to user queries rather than displaying a list of links. This shift has led to the development of Answer Engine Optimisation, commonly known as AEO.

“AEO ensures that content is structured so AI systems can extract precise answers,” Banik explains.

As conversational AI tools become more widely used, appearing within AI-generated answers is becoming a critical part of digital visibility.

Generative AI & GEO

Generative AI platforms are also introducing new dynamics into the search ecosystem. “These systems do not simply retrieve information,” Banik says. “They synthesise it and generate explanations.”

Generative Engine Optimisation focuses on ensuring that digital content can be correctly interpreted and referenced by generative AI systems. For companies that depend on online discovery, this represents a shift from competing purely for rankings to becoming part of the information sources AI systems rely on.

AI Seo And The Next Phase Of Search

AI-driven SEO forms the broader technological foundation connecting these emerging approaches.

Machine learning systems can analyze search patterns, detect user behavior trends, and refine optimization strategies using predictive data.

ThatWare’s work brings together LLM SEO, AEO, GEO, and AI SEO into a single approach designed for AI-powered search environments.

“Our goal was to build optimization strategies for the next generation of search systems,” Banik says.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform digital ecosystems, Banik believes the industry is only beginning to understand the scale of the change. “Search is evolving into something far more intelligent,” he says. “Businesses that adapt early to AI-driven search will define the future of digital visibility.”