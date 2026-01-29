‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve speaks out on credit stealing in film industry

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, best known for directing the cult-classic horror film Tumbbad, has spoken candidly about the issue of credit stealing in the film industry, stating that it is a harsh reality he has learned to accept.

The director, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mayasabha, shared his thoughts during a conversation with one of the leading news agencies amid promotional activities. Addressing the long-standing concern of rightful credit often being overlooked or misappropriated, Barve said that such practices are not limited to cinema alone.

“It’s how the world works. This thing is not limited to just the film industry, it happens in many other sectors. I have lived with it and made my peace with it. Nothing that I say can change the world. So, the peace lies in accepting it and moving on,” he told IANS.

Mayasabha marks Barve’s return to the big screen eight years after Tumbbad, a film that redefined the horror genre in Indian cinema and earned critical acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling and visual depth.

The upcoming film stars Jaaved Jaaferi in a compelling and unconventional role. The story revolves around Parmeshwar Khanna, portrayed by Jaaferi, a disgraced and reclusive producer who resides inside a dilapidated and abandoned theatre with his mentally unstable son. According to local folklore, the building is believed to conceal 40 kilograms of 24-carat gold biscuits that were hidden decades ago and never recovered.

The narrative takes a gripping turn when two outsiders enter the theatre to verify the rumour and search for the hidden treasure. Their quest soon transforms into a tense and claustrophobic ordeal as they find themselves trapped within a maze of secrets. What follows is a chilling cat-and-mouse pursuit where paranoia, obsession and greed gradually overpower logic, turning the hunt for wealth into an exploration of existential despair.

Mayasabha boasts a strong technical team, with music composed by Sagar Desai, cinematography handled by Kuldeep Mamania and editing overseen by Aasif Pathan.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on January 30, 2026.