Twinkle Khanna praises Gen Z’s fresh vision, says their voices deserve attentionRajesh Khanna

Mumbai: Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna had praised Gen Z for their dynamic outlook and innovative thinking, stating that their perspectives were both refreshing and worth paying attention to.

Speaking to the media during a recent fashion event, Twinkle had expressed admiration for the younger generation’s clarity and drive. She noted that Gen Z possessed a unique vision of the world, which differed significantly from previous generations. According to her, their ideas and approach were not only progressive but also important enough to be heard and understood.

Reflecting on her career, Twinkle had made her Bollywood debut with the film Barsaat in 1995 and quickly rose to popularity among younger audiences. She was last seen on the big screen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001, after which she stepped away from acting.

Her personal life has also remained in the public eye. Twinkle, the daughter of legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, had met her husband Akshay Kumar on the sets of International Khiladi in 1999. The couple later married on January 17, 2001. They have two children — Aarav, who belongs to Gen Z, and Nitara, who is part of Gen Alpha.

In recent years, Twinkle has established herself as a bestselling author, columnist, and interior designer. She was last seen on television in the talk show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, which she co-hosted with actress Kajol. The show received mixed responses from audiences.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar continues to remain active in the film industry and is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The film also marks his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan and features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mamitha Baiju, and veteran actor Asrani.