Unite2 Fight Corona: Film Stars Support Narendra Modi's Campaign And Raise Awareness Among Their Fans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an awareness campaign on Covid-19 pandemic in order to promote the appropriate behaviour keeping in mind the upcoming festive season.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an awareness campaign on Covid-19 pandemic in order to promote the appropriate behaviour keeping in mind the upcoming festive season. He also hoped the best for the reopening of the economy and urged the people to follow the measures to fight the novel disease Coronavirus.
Narendra Modi's #Unite2FightCorona campaign is receiving a huge response and even film stars from Tollywood and Bollywood have come up with their social media posts and urged their fans to stay safe and protected following the precautionary measures.
When we speak about Bollywood, from Salman Khan to Kriti Sanon, most of the actors have suggested the best ways to stay away from Covid-19. Even Tollywood actors like Nagarjuna and VenkateshDaggubati also supported this campaign and advised all their fans to maintain social distancing and wear a mask amid rapid spread of Covid-19.
