‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ new song adds fresh momentum

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have released the much-awaited song “Collar Ey Etthara,” adding fresh momentum to the film’s promotional campaign ahead of its release. The energetic track was launched at Mythri Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad amid excitement among fans.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is designed as an ultra-mass dance number that showcases the trademark charisma of Pawan Kalyan. The Powerstar appears in full energetic form, performing lively dance moves to the pulsating beats of the track.

Actress Raashii Khanna also features prominently in the song, sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in this vibrant dance sequence. The lyrics for the track have been written by Kasarla Shyam, while the song has been sung by popular singer Ram Miryala.

The song has already started creating a buzz among fans, thanks to its high-energy visuals and catchy composition. Pawan Kalyan’s dynamic screen presence and stylish dance moves are expected to be a major highlight for audiences.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela and R. Parthiban in key roles. The background score for the film is being composed by S. Thaman.

With promotional activities in full swing, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 19, and the latest song release has further heightened anticipation among fans.