‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ review: Filled with fan-pleasing moments

After a long gap of 14 years, Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar reunite for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a mass action entertainer that arrived with huge expectations. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film promised a full-fledged commercial treat. Does it live up to the hype? Here’s a detailed look.

Story:

The story revolves around Chadhala Marri Nalla Nagappa (Parthiban), a powerful man with political ambitions of becoming the Chief Minister. When his son goes missing in the Nallamalla forest, suspicion falls on Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Pawan Kalyan), a fierce cop with a mysterious past. As the investigation unfolds, the film explores the conflict between the two and the reasons behind their rivalry, leading to a series of action-packed confrontations.

Performances:

Pawan Kalyan is the backbone of the film, delivering his trademark style with ease. His screen presence, dialogue delivery, and action sequences will surely please fans. Parthiban delivers a composed performance, holding his ground in key face-offs. Sreeleela looks charming and performs well in parts, while Raashii Khanna has limited scope and leaves little impact. Supporting actors like Rao Ramesh and KS Ravikumar perform adequately but are underutilised.

Technicalities:

The film’s technical aspects are decent. Harish Shankar delivers a fan-oriented film, focusing more on elevating Pawan Kalyan’s image than crafting a strong narrative, resulting in a predictable yet occasionally engaging commercial entertainer. Cinematography by Ayananka Bose captures the action well, while editing by Karthika Srinivas could have been tighter, especially in the first half. Music by Devi Sri Prasad and S. Thaman is average, with a repetitive background score. Production values are satisfactory.

Analysis:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh works largely as a fan-centric film, offering moments like the “Ee Manase” song recreation and the impactful Mahankali fight. However, the film suffers from a predictable storyline and over-reliance on commercial clichés. The first half feels stretched, while the second half fares slightly better with action-driven sequences. A stronger script and better character development could have elevated the film.

Overall, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a routine mass entertainer that banks heavily on Pawan Kalyan’s charisma. While fans may enjoy the high moments, it remains an average outing for general audiences.

Rating: 2.75/5