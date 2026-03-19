‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ team shares happiness at film’s success press meet

The much-awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh has taken a thunderous start at the global box office, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences right from its first show. Marking the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, the film hit theatres on March 19 as a special Ugadi release.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being celebrated across regions, with fans and general audiences alike praising its mass appeal and emotional connect.

At the success press meet, Harish Shankar expressed delight over the instant positive talk. He stated that the film was designed as a complete commercial entertainer catering to all sections of the audience, while also incorporating meaningful themes like illegal immigration. He highlighted that presenting “vintage Pawan Kalyan” was a key goal, which has resonated strongly with viewers.

Producer Naveen Yerneni revealed that the response has been phenomenal across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and overseas markets, with theatre atmospheres turning festive. He noted that both collections and word-of-mouth are growing with each show. Ravi Shankar echoed similar sentiments, calling the film a “double bonanza” and expressing confidence that it would achieve break-even in most areas within days.

Art director Anand Sai praised the producers for their uncompromising approach, revealing that grand sets were built without budget constraints. Lyricist Chandrabose described the film’s journey as resilient and powerful, reflecting its success story.

With strong family appeal and mass entertainment elements, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set for a solid box office run.