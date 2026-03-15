‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ trailer: Power, style and mass appeal

The trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has generated strong excitement among fans, promising a high-energy action entertainer built around the powerful presence of Pawan Kalyan. As the trailer suggests, the film revolves around a fearless police officer who boldly stands up to every challenge that comes his way. With stylish action blocks and mass-friendly moments, the movie appears designed to deliver a thrilling theatrical experience.

Directed by Harish Shankar, who is known for crafting commercial entertainers packed with powerful hero elevations, the film seems to follow a familiar yet engaging formula. The trailer is filled with energetic sequences, dramatic dialogues, and stylish visuals that highlight the director’s flair for delivering crowd-pleasing cinema.

Pawan Kalyan dominates the trailer with his charismatic screen presence. His signature mannerisms, impactful punch dialogues, and commanding performance bring intense energy to the narrative. Fans who have been waiting to see the actor in a powerful mass role are likely to enjoy this larger-than-life portrayal. One particular line from the trailer, where the actor declares that his performance has “Baddalaipoyindi,” has already caught the attention of fans.

The film also features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, who add glamour and vibrancy to the storyline. Meanwhile, R. Parthiban appears as the antagonist, bringing intensity and intrigue to the narrative with his strong screen presence.

The music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and S. Thaman further enhances the film’s action-packed tone. Backed by the lavish production of Mythri Movie Makers, the trailer looks visually grand and polished.

Overall, the trailer has significantly raised expectations, hinting that Ustaad Bhagat Singh could emerge as a massive theatrical spectacle when it hits cinemas on the 19th of this month.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar, Sreeleela, Devi Sri Prasad, Mythri Movie Makers