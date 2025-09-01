‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’poster unveiled: PK’s birthday treat sends fans into frenzy

The wait for Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh just got more exciting. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is one of the most hyped projects in Tollywood, bringing the star-director duo back together after their blockbuster success Gabbar Singh. Expectations are already sky high, and the latest update has taken fan celebrations to another level.

On the eve of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers unveiled a brand-new poster that has instantly gone viral across social media. Dressed in a classy all-black three-piece suit paired with a stylish hat, Pawan Kalyan exudes unmatched swag and charisma in the still. Known for his distinctive style, the actor once again proves why he is hailed as a trendsetter. Director Harish Shankar, who has a knack for presenting his heroes in larger-than-life avatars, has struck the right chord by offering fans a perfect birthday gift.

The film’s new shooting schedule is set to begin on September 6 at Hyderabad, where Pawan Kalyan will join the sets along with other cast members. Sources reveal that most of the talkie portions will be wrapped up in this schedule, moving the film closer to completion.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being mounted on a lavish scale, promising to be a mass action spectacle. The film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the leading ladies, alongside Prathiban and KS Ravikumar in pivotal roles.

The technical crew boasts some of the best names in the industry. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music, while the action is choreographed by the famed Ram-Lakshman duo. Ayananka Bose is behind the lens, Neeta Lulla is designing the costumes, and award-winning Anand Sai is helming the production design.