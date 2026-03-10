V N Aditya Panel wins historic mandate

The elections of the Telugu Film Directors’ Association were held with great enthusiasm on Sunday. In these elections, the panel led by V N Aditya achieved a grand victory, and he was elected President of the Directors’ Association.

V Samudra was elected Vice President, Rama Rao as General Secretary, and Sai Rajesh as Treasurer. Notably, this is the highest majority ever recorded in the history of the Directors’ Association elections.

On this occasion, floral tributes were paid at the statue of the late legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao located at the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber of Commerce. Later, a press meet was held.

Tammareddy Bharadwaja said: “In the past, the Directors’ Association used to lead the industry. There were some ups and downs in between. Now, we hope that the committee led by V N Aditya will once again work for the welfare of the association. Not only the winners but even those who lost are our own people. I request everyone to work together.”

N Shankar said: “The members of the Directors’ Association have placed great trust in the new committee by electing them. I hope the new body will work in a way that honours that trust.”

Meher Ramesh said: “Everyone has great respect for V N Aditya. He has also served on the National Awards jury. He encourages new directors by helping them narrate their stories to producers and make films. I’m very happy that he has been elected President of the Directors’ Association.”

Treasurer Sai Rajesh said: “In the past year, we undertook welfare activities in the association like never before. We believe the eight promises we made helped us win. Without touching the association’s core funds, we collected donations from heroes and directors and paid insurance premiums for all members for two years. Now, we will take responsibility for providing permanent insurance coverage for everyone. We will also continue the mid-day meals program. I’m very happy that my mentor, V N Aditya, has been elected President.”

President V N Aditya said: “In the last two years, many welfare activities were carried out in the Directors’ Association. Out of the 18 candidates who contested from our panel, 16 won. This shows the level of trust the members have in us. Sai Rajesh worked very hard for this victory and deserves a big share of the credit. Members from other panels in the past also contested from our panel this time. Directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Anil Ravipudi, despite being very busy, came and cast their votes. We will work for the development of the association and fulfill the promises we made during the elections. We will focus on health security and provide film production support to our members. I thank everyone who supported us.”