V of BTS ranks among world’s most searched personalities in 2025, outpacing Ronaldo and Messi in global search trends

Seoul: BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again demonstrated his extraordinary global influence by featuring prominently in the list of the world’s most searched individuals on Google in 2025.

According to rankings released based on Google search data, V secured the No. 4 spot in the “Top 10 Most Searched People Worldwide in 2025,” underscoring his wide-ranging appeal across continents and demographics. The list, which reflects global curiosity and engagement, placed him ahead of legendary football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and other international stars.

Trailing only figures such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Taylor Swift, V’s high search ranking highlights the K-pop star’s immense digital footprint, fuelled by his solo music activities, vibrant social media presence and distinctive fashion sensibility. Searches for V spanned more than 70 countries, according to data analysts.

Beyond search metrics, V continues to cement his influence in music and culture. He has been recognised as one of the most impactful global music influencers on social platforms, eclipsing well-known Western artists in several digital engagement lists.

Born in December 1995 in Daegu, South Korea, V debuted with BTS in 2013. The group has since become one of the most successful and influential acts in global music history. Alongside his group work, V has pursued solo projects, including chart-topping releases and acclaimed artistic ventures.

Having completed mandatory military service in mid-2025, V is set to rejoin BTS for the group’s upcoming album Arirang and a world tour in 2026. His sustained popularity in digital searches this past year reflects not just fandom passion, but a broader global fascination with his music, persona and cultural impact.