Vadh 2 director Jaspal Singh Sandhu says future of franchise depends on story worthiness

Mumbai: Filmmaker Jaspal Singh Sandhu, who returns with the highly anticipated crime thriller Vadh 2, has commented on the possibility of making a third instalment in the franchise, emphasising that future sequels will be driven purely by storytelling merit.

Vadh 2, a spiritual successor to the original 2022 film Vadh, re-unites veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a fresh narrative that blends mystery, dark humour and gripping character arcs. Sandhu, who wrote and directed the film, said the sequel was born out of a natural creative urge rather than a premeditated franchise plan.

Asked about plans for Vadh 3, the director made it clear that any continuation would hinge on whether there is a meaningful story to tell. “Even *Vadh 2* was not planned. The itch to write came naturally. Future installments, if any, will depend entirely on whether a story is worth telling,” he explained.

Sandhu also spoke about his casting choices for Vadh 2, revealing a carefully curated process that significantly expanded the ensemble. Actors Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh and Yogita Bihani reportedly add depth and dimension to the thriller, with each character playing a pivotal role in advancing the narrative.

Reflecting on his filmmaking journey, Sandhu credited his roots in Punjabi cinema and bilingual upbringing for shaping his storytelling style and helping his transition into Hindi films.

Vadh 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 6, 2026.