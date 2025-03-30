Live
- NSE changes lot size for Nifty Bank and Nifty Mid Select derivatives contracts
- South Korea: Worst-ever wildfires contained in Gyeongsang provinces
- Delhi CM listens to 'Mann Ki Baat', asks people to join development efforts
- J&K govt waives off stamp duty on transfer of property among blood relations
- J&K: LG visits hospital to enquire about security personnel injured in Kathua ops
- Won't happen again, assures CM Nitish while admitting past mistakes of quitting NDA
- Building a developed, inclusive Bharat will be true tribute to Babasaheb: PM Modi
- Lalu defamed Bihar in India & abroad with fodder scam, says Amit Shah
- Vasantha Navratri Celebrations Kick Off at Indrakiladri, Vijayawada
- Telangana chief minister unveils ambitious 'Future City' initiative during Ugadi celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya shines as Telugu cinema’s new regal powerhouse
Rising Telugu star Vaishnavi Chaitanya is making waves with her striking regal look and rapidly expanding filmography.
Rising Telugu star Vaishnavi Chaitanya is making waves with her striking regal look and rapidly expanding filmography. Currently in high demand, she is juggling back-to-back projects with top production houses, a testament to her growing influence in the industry.
Vaishnavi’s journey is a refreshing deviation from the norm where many believe Telugu actresses rarely get big breaks. Determined and hardworking, she started her career with a series of short films—Love in 143 Hours, The Software Developer, AreyreyManasa, and Missamma—which garnered early recognition for her talent. Small but memorable roles in blockbuster films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and VaruduKaavalenu further showcased her potential, setting the stage for a pivotal lead role in the hit film Baby. In this film, her performance was instrumental in driving the movie to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.
Looking ahead, Vaishnavi is poised to dazzle audiences once again with dual roles in the upcoming film Jack, slated for release on April 10th. Additionally, she stars opposite Anand Deverakonda in the sequel to the biopic 90’s A Middle-Class, reinforcing her versatile acting prowess.
Her traditional style and robust social media presence have made her a trendsetter, hinting at even more influential female-centric roles in the future. As Vaishnavi continues to break barriers, the Telugu film industry eagerly watches her ascend to new heights.