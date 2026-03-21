‘Vanda Devullu’ first look unveiled: Vijay Antony–Sasi reunion promises intense rural drama

The successful combination of Bichagadu returns with a fresh and intriguing project as versatile actor Vijay Antony reunites with acclaimed director Sasi for their upcoming film Vanda Devullu. The film features Swasika as the female lead, alongside Ajay Dhishan, Karunaas, Lijmol, and Kavya Anil in pivotal roles.

Produced under Vijay Antony Film Corporation in association with Sarvanth Ram Creations by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji Productions, the film is presented by Fatima Vijay Antony. Adding to the buzz, Vishnu Manchu unveiled the film’s first-look poster, setting the tone for a gripping rural drama.

The poster showcases Vijay Antony in a rugged, earthy avatar, standing amidst cornfields in a worn-out beige shirt and traditional headscarf. His intense expression reflects a life marked by struggle, while the sickle in his hand underlines his role as a farmer. Swasika, seen beside him in a traditional saree, exudes quiet strength with a serious and contemplative look, hinting at layered emotions. Together, the visuals suggest a raw and emotionally charged narrative rooted in rural life.

On the technical front, the film boasts a strong crew with S.B. Darshan Kirlosh handling cinematography, Balaji Sriram composing the music, Harish Yuvaraj taking care of editing, and V. Sasi Kumar serving as the art director.

With shooting currently in progress, Vanda Devullu is shaping up to be a compelling blend of realism and emotion, raising expectations among fans eagerly awaiting this reunion project.