Varanasi Teaser Crosses 19 Million Views: Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in Rajamouli’s Next

The title announcement teaser of S.S. Rajamouli’s film Varanasi is getting a huge response.

The teaser has crossed 19,427,920 views, which shows the strong excitement for the movie.

Mahesh Babu is introduced as Rudhra in the teaser.

He appears in a powerful and intense look.

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

The music is by M. M. Keeravaani.

It is produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The rising views show that Varanasi is already one of the most awaited films.