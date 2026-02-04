Varun Dhawan shares BTS video of ‘Border 2’ director giving final touches to his look

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of his upcoming film Border 2, offering fans a look at director Anurag Singh putting the final touches on his character.

Varun took to Instagram Stories to re-share a video originally posted by his fan club. The clip shows director Anurag Singh closely supervising Varun’s appearance as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, adjusting details ahead of a scene. Captioning the video, the actor wrote, “My director @anurag_singh_films giving the finishing touches.”

Border 2 is based on real events from the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

The film follows the legacy of J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border, which featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi and Rajiv Goswami.

Apart from Border 2, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, after being postponed from its earlier release date of April 10, 2026.

The title of the film is believed to be inspired by the popular song Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai from David Dhawan’s hit film Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen. The upcoming film is said to be a lighthearted romantic drama that revolves around a man who faces repeated rejection in love but eventually finds unexpected divine help.