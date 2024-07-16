  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’set for worldwide release on Aug 2nd; Mythri Movies to distribute

Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’set for worldwide release on Aug 2nd; Mythri Movies to distribute
x
Highlights

"Viraaji," starring Varun Sandesh and directed by Adyanth Harsha, has secured a U/A certificate from the censor board. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kundla under the Maha Movies and M3 Media banners

"Viraaji," starring Varun Sandesh and directed by Adyanth Harsha, has secured a U/A certificate from the censor board. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kundla under the Maha Movies and M3 Media banners, the film is set for a global release on August 2nd through Mythri Movies distribution.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our film 'Viraaji' recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board. After watching the film, Mythri Movies distribution company has decided to release 'Viraaji' worldwide through their banner on August 2nd. The recently released teaser received an excellent response. This film will be a major success in Varun Sandesh's career. It is a suspense thriller. Varun Sandesh appears in a new avatar. We are releasing it worldwide on August 2nd through Mythri Movies."

The film promises to be a significant milestone in Varun Sandesh's career, with the actor taking on a new and intriguing role in this suspense thriller. Fans are eagerly anticipating its release, hoping for a thrilling cinematic experience.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X