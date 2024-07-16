Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’set for worldwide release on Aug 2nd; Mythri Movies to distribute

"Viraaji," starring Varun Sandesh and directed by Adyanth Harsha, has secured a U/A certificate from the censor board. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kundla under the Maha Movies and M3 Media banners, the film is set for a global release on August 2nd through Mythri Movies distribution.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kundla expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our film 'Viraaji' recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board. After watching the film, Mythri Movies distribution company has decided to release 'Viraaji' worldwide through their banner on August 2nd. The recently released teaser received an excellent response. This film will be a major success in Varun Sandesh's career. It is a suspense thriller. Varun Sandesh appears in a new avatar. We are releasing it worldwide on August 2nd through Mythri Movies."

The film promises to be a significant milestone in Varun Sandesh's career, with the actor taking on a new and intriguing role in this suspense thriller. Fans are eagerly anticipating its release, hoping for a thrilling cinematic experience.







