Varun Tej’s next titled ‘Bhari’; Pawan Kalyan launches the film

A new Telugu film titled Bhari, starring Varun Tej and produced by Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner, was formally launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Saturday. The film is being directed by Yadu Vamsi, and the launch event was graced by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as the chief guest.

At the muhurat ceremony, Pawan Kalyan gave the ceremonial clap, while producer Naveen Yerneni switched on the camera. Director Merlapaka Gandhi and producer Rajeev Reddy handed over the script to the team.

Speaking at the event, Varun Tej expressed his happiness over his uncle Pawan Kalyan attending the launch, calling it a special moment. He revealed that the project came together organically through Vamsi’s script and added that he has already begun volleyball training for his role. The actor confirmed plans to release the film during the Sankranti festival.

Producer Niharika Konidela described the project as emotionally significant, marking her first collaboration with her brother Varun Tej. She highlighted that Bhari is a village-based sports drama and expressed confidence that the film would impress audiences.

Director Yadu Vamsi shared that the story, centered on volleyball, was developed after extensive work and immediately reminded him of Varun Tej. He thanked the team for their support and termed Pawan Kalyan’s presence as a major encouragement.

Music director Anudeep Dev and production designer Chinna also expressed confidence that Bhari will emerge as a successful entertainer upon its release next Sankranti.