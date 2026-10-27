Venkatesh-starrer Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 cleared release with U/A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Trivikram’s eagerly awaited entertainer, ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47’, featuring one of Telugu cinema’s top stars Venkatesh in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its social media timelines to share the update, production house Haarika & Hassine Creations said, “ ‘U’nmissable ‘A’ll-Out family entertainer! #AadarshaKutumbam is certified U/A! Bringing you crime, comedy, action, and family fun, all under one roof! #AK47 In cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 30th! #AK47FromOct30th | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram.”

The film is to hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers had originally announced that the film would hit screens on October 2. They had then pushed the release date to October 9. However, the makers later announced that the film would hit screens on October 30 this year.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, the makers of the film had released a video clip introducing the character of actress Srinidhi Shetty in the film.

Production house Haarika & Hassine Creations had taken to its X timeline to share the introductory video of Swarna, actress Srinidhi Shetty’s character in the film. It had said, “Ee Aadaliki Attitude thapa Gratitude undadhu!- Chittibabu (These women only have attitude and no gratitude - Chittibabu). Meet the beautiful @SrinidhiShetty7 as “Swarna” from the world of #AadarshaKutumbam #AK47OnOCT2nd | #AK47 | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram.”

The video shows Chittibabu (Venkatesh) cribbing about his wife to another person. He says, “These women only have attitude and no gratitude.” Just as he says this, he looks up and notices that a woman standing on the balcony opposite his home is smiling nd waving to him.