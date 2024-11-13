Vicky Kaushal to Star as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Mythological Film Mahavatar

Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to headline the upcoming mythological film Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik.

The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to unveil Vicky’s first look from the film, generating much excitement among fans.

Vicky Kaushal's First Look in Mahavatar

The first look of Vicky Kaushal in Mahavatar was revealed through two striking photos and a brief clip. In the images, Vicky can be seen sporting long hair, a beard, and a fierce expression. He appears in traditional attire, wearing only a dhoti, and wields an axe, evoking the intense and powerful character he portrays.

About Mahavatar

Mahavatar, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, features Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the "eternal warrior of dharma."

The film is slated for a theatrical release on Christmas 2026. The project was officially announced on Maddock Films’ social media platforms, accompanied by the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal in character.

The caption accompanying the poster reads:

“Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas—Christmas 2026!”

Vicky’s Second Film with Maddock Films

Mahavatar marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Maddock Films. He will also star in the lead role in their upcoming period drama Chhaava, which is scheduled for release on December 6. In Chhaava, Vicky portrays Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in supporting roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, *Chhaava* is also produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Upcoming Projects: Love and War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In addition to Mahavatar and Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated period drama Love and War.

The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was officially announced in January 2024.

Love and War is set for a Christmas 2025 release. This marks the first collaboration between Vicky and Bhansali, though Ranbir worked with Bhansali in Saawariya (2007), and Alia starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).