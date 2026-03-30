Viineet Kumar Singh turns villain in Aneet Padda’s horror‑comedy Shakti Shalini

Mumbai: Actor Viineet Kumar Singh has signed on to portray the antagonist in the upcoming horror‑comedy Shakti Shalini, marking a striking shift from his previous roles, according to industry sources.

The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and part of the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (which includes films like Stree and Bhediya), stars Aneet Padda in the title role and Vishal Jethwa as her co‑lead.

Viineet’s team revealed that his character in Shakti Shalini will be notably darker than anything he has tackled before, offering the actor a rare opportunity to explore the villainous side of his craft.

Production for the film is underway, with a segment of shooting taking place in Mumbai before the unit moves to other locations.

The horror‑comedy genre blend and the casting of Viineet opposite Padda have stirred early buzz around the project, which is among the high‑profile films slated for release later this year.