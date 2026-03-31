Vijay declares assets worth Rs 603.20 crore in election affidavit

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay disclosed assets worth Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit filed for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, offering a detailed glimpse into his financial portfolio, which spans luxury vehicles, substantial bank deposits, and high-value real estate holdings.

According to the affidavit submitted before the Returning Officer, the 52-year-old actor-turned-politician reported movable assets amounting to Rs 404.58 crore. A significant portion of this wealth is held in bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore, spread across multiple accounts. His movable assets also include an impressive collection of luxury cars, featuring high-end models from brands such as BMW and Lexus, reflecting his longstanding career in the film industry.

Vijay’s immovable assets were valued at Rs 198.62 crore. These include agricultural land in the hill station of Kodaikanal, along with several residential and commercial properties located across Chennai. The properties are understood to be strategically positioned in prime areas, contributing significantly to the overall valuation of his declared wealth.

The affidavit also shed light on ongoing financial liabilities. Vijay disclosed a disputed tax liability of Rs 1.50 crore for the assessment year 2015–16, which is currently under consideration before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court. Additionally, another dispute involving Rs 14.13 lakh for the assessment year 2022–23 remains pending before the CIT(A).

Widely recognised as one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry, Vijay’s transition into politics with the formation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has attracted significant public and political attention. His financial disclosures are being closely scrutinised, particularly as he positions himself as a major contender in the state’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, the affidavit also included details of his spouse’s assets, which were declared at Rs 15.76 crore, comprising a mix of movable and immovable holdings.

Political analysts note that such declarations are a crucial part of the electoral process, aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability among candidates. Vijay’s substantial asset base places him among the wealthiest political entrants in recent times, underlining the growing intersection between celebrity influence and electoral politics in Tamil Nadu.