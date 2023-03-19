Vijay Antony’s ‘Bichagadu 2’ first single video song creates curiosity

Hero Vijay Antony rose to fame with 'Bichagadu' that became a blockbuster hit in not just Tamil, but also recorded a 144-day run in the Telugu too. Continuing the attempt to make content-driven movies, Vijay Antony is coming up with the sequel of his smashing hit. Titled 'Bichagadu 2', Vijay Antony is playing the role 'Anti Bikili'.

Earlier released glimpse unveiled the intriguing plot of the film around Brain Transplantation starring Dev Gill as the Antagonist. Hyping the curiosity, Vijay Antony has now unveiled the first single video song coining a new name 'Bikili' to the exploiting businessmen and greedy financiers collectively.

The energetic number sung, written and composed by Vijay Antony was shot in the streets. They used a scarecrow to replicate 'Bikilis' in the society and the following lyrics seemed quite crazy. The video also had some glimpses of romance between Vijay & Kavya Thapar.

Besides the leads, Dev Gill, Harish Peradi, John Vijay, Radha Ravi, Mansoor Ali Khan, YG Mahendran, Raja Krishnamoorthy, and a few others are part of this star-cast. Vijay Milton and Om Prakash are handling cinematography in Vijay Antony's wife Fatima Vijay Antony's production under Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.