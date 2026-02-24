Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding festivities feature lavish Japanese cuisine in Udaipur

Mumbai: The wedding celebrations of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are unfolding in grandeur, with guests set to be treated to an elaborate Japanese culinary experience as part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Rashmika recently offered a sneak peek into the celebrations through her Instagram Stories, sharing an image that captured an exquisitely curated dinner setting. The décor reflected understated luxury, with a beautifully styled tablescape glowing under warm golden lighting. At the centre stood a delicate floral arrangement of blush pink lilies and soft green hydrangeas, tastefully complemented by fresh green apples and cascading grapes, creating an organic yet refined ambience.

An elegantly designed bespoke menu card placed on the table hinted at a specially curated Japanese dining spread for the guests. The selection showcased the couple’s refined and globally inspired taste, adding a gourmet touch to the intimate celebrations.

The couple arrived in Udaipur on Monday to commence their wedding festivities and are set to tie the knot on February 26. The ceremony will be held at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Upon their arrival, Vijay was seen in a black leather ensemble, while Rashmika complemented him in a sophisticated outfit featuring a tailored blazer with a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, and folded full-length sleeves. The structured design and open front added to her elegant appearance.

Vijay completed his look with a moustache and briefly waved to the media and fans before heading to the wedding venue.

The ceremony has been described as a private and intimate affair, with attendance limited to close family members and friends, followed by planned receptions. Reports also indicate a strict no-phone policy and non-disclosure agreements for planners to maintain privacy around the event.

Vijay and Rashmika’s bond first captured public attention during their collaboration in the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry fuelled dating rumours, which further intensified after they reunited in Dear Comrade. Although the two were frequently spotted together at private gatherings and public events over the years, they largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight.