Vijay Deverakonda Goes Public With Rashmika Mandanna Romance at Even: Watch Viral Moment
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally show their relationship in public. Vijay kisses Rashmika’s hand at The Girlfriend event, and the sweet moment goes viral on social media.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally made their relationship public after years of keeping it private for years, as per fans.
During the success event of The Girlfriend movie, the Tollywood actor surprised everyone by attending the event. His arrived at the event to support Rashmika.
In an interesting and sweet moment, he held her hand and kissed it in the presence of the crowd, resulting in a huge roar from the fans.
It is their first public show of affection. Vijay and Rashmika fans are happy after what they saw during the event.
Rashmika blushed and smiled as Vijay looked at her, and the moment quickly went viral on social media.
Vijay Devarakonda kissing Rashmika Mandanna’s hand — the cutest moment on the internet today! 🥰💫#VijayDevarakonda #RashmikaMandanna #CutestPair #VijayRashmika #TheGirlFriend #girlfriend #rashmika pic.twitter.com/qq5fE1Ppwv— 𝐕𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 🚩 (@vignesh__9) November 12, 2025