Vijay Deverakondaheads to Sri Lanka for ‘Kingdom’ song shoot

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for an exciting new phase in his upcoming film Kingdom, as he jets off to Sri Lanka for a song shoot. A romantic track from the film will be filmed during this week-long schedule. With Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, expectations are high, given his reputation for delivering chartbuster love songs.

Adding to the buzz, Vijay’s stylish airport look has gone viral on social media, further solidifying his status as a fashion icon. His effortless summer style has captivated fans, making headlines even before the song shoot begins.

Meanwhile, Kingdom has already generated immense excitement with its teaser, which received an overwhelming response upon release. The teaser’s original soundtrack (OST), introduced through an AI-generated video, has also been a talking point among audiences.Directed by GowtamTinnanuri, Kingdom is presented by Srikara Studios and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sitara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on May 30th, promising a captivating cinematic experience.















