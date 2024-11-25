Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Wear Shines as Iconic Indian Streetwear at Outlook India Business Awards 2024

Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Wear, a brand synonymous with youthful energy and edgy fashion, has been honored as the Iconic Indian Streetwear Brand at the prestigious Outlook India Business Awards 2024. The recognition underscores the brand’s influence in redefining streetwear culture in India.

Anand Deverakonda, Vijay’s brother, represented the actor at the ceremony, receiving the award on behalf of the Rowdy Wear team. Reflecting the brand’s ethos of breaking boundaries, this accolade highlights its widespread appeal among India’s youth, who resonate deeply with its bold designs and rebellious identity.

Reacting to the recognition, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share his gratitude. He credited the award to his loyal fan base, fondly called the Rowdies, and his dedicated team. Vijay also urged his team to continue pushing boundaries with creativity and passion.

Launched as a reflection of Vijay’s own personality and style, Rowdy Wear has evolved into more than just a fashion label. It represents a movement that celebrates individuality and confidence, resonating with fans who embrace the "Rowdy" spirit. The brand's success story is a testament to Vijay’s ability to connect with audiences beyond the silver screen.