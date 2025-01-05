Vijay Kaniska and Garima Chouhan’s ‘Kalavaram’ gets a grand launch

Kalavaram, a thrilling love story starring Vijay Kaniska and Garima Chouhan, was officially launched in a grand ceremony under the banner of CLN Media Private Limited. Directed by Hanuman Vasamshetty, the film promises to offer a unique blend of romance and thriller elements. The screenplay is written by Shashank, with Venkat handling cinematography and Vikas Badis composing the background score.

The launch event was graced by notable personalities such as Chadalavada Srinivas Rao and C. Kalyan. During the occasion, Chadalavada Srinivas Rao praised the film's storyline, drawing comparisons to the creative brilliance of legendary directors like Balachander and Bhagyaraja. He also advocated for more government support for small-budget films, calling for increased show slots and mini-theater establishments. Rao expressed confidence that Kalavaram would be a success.

Director Hanuman Vasamshetty shared his gratitude for producer Shobha Rani’s belief in his vision and thanked the lead actor Vijay Kaniska for his enthusiasm toward the project. Vijay Kaniska, son of acclaimed director Vikraman, expressed his excitement about the film's script, which he believes will be a milestone in his career.

Producer Shobha Rani highlighted the movie’s fitting title, Kalavaram, and assured the audience that the film, with its talented cast of over 70 artists, would live up to expectations. The production team promises a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.