Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s film titled ‘Slumdog – 33 Temple Road’ unveiled on actor’s birthday

Hyderabad: The makers of director Puri Jagannadh’s much-anticipated film starring National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi have officially revealed the title of the project as Slumdog – 33 Temple Road. The announcement was made on Friday to mark Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, much to the delight of fans and film enthusiasts.

Taking to social media platform X, Puri Jagannadh shared the striking first-look poster and extended birthday wishes to the actor. In his post, the director wrote, “From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. #PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG – 33 Temple Road. Happy Birthday Makkalselvan Vijay Sethupathi.” He further confirmed that the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, signalling a major pan-Indian release.

The title poster has already generated considerable buzz online. It features Vijay Sethupathi in a rugged and intense avatar, wearing dark sunglasses and holding a blood-stained machete. He is seen standing amidst stacks of wooden boxes filled with currency notes, hinting at a gritty, high-voltage narrative set against the backdrop of crime, power and survival.

The film has been one of the most talked-about projects since shooting commenced in July last year. It marks the first collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi, a pairing that has heightened expectations across the industry. Known for his mass entertainers and hard-hitting storytelling, Puri Jagannadh is expected to present Sethupathi in a never-seen-before role.

Slumdog – 33 Temple Road is being produced by Puri Jagannadh under his banner Puri Connects and presented by Charmme Kaur in association with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures is said to have significantly enhanced the scale and production value of the film, promising a visually grand cinematic experience.

Actress Samyuktha has been cast as the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Sources close to the production reveal that her character plays a crucial role in the narrative, offering ample scope for emotional depth and performance. The actress is reportedly excited about the script and her role, which is said to be layered and impactful. Veteran actress Tabu and actor Vijay Kumar will be seen in pivotal roles, adding further weight to the ensemble cast.

Industry insiders suggest that the film will be a full-fledged mass and commercial entertainer, blending Puri Jagannadh’s signature style of raw action and intense drama with Vijay Sethupathi’s powerful screen presence. The storyline is believed to be unique, rooted in the underbelly of society, while exploring themes of ambition, struggle and rebellion.

In October last year, the unit had begun a new schedule during which several high-octane action sequences were shot. These sequences are expected to be a major highlight of the film, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi in a fierce and aggressive mode.

With its intriguing title, compelling first look and the combination of a bold director and a versatile actor, Slumdog – 33 Temple Road is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in the coming months. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to further updates, including the teaser and release date announcement.