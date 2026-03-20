Vijay Sethupathi–Mani Ratnam film officially announced, Sai Pallavi on board

In exciting news for cinema lovers, Vijay Sethupathi has officially teamed up with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again, with the project now formally announced. The film marks the 23rd production venture of Madras Talkies and has already generated significant buzz among fans and industry circles.

Adding to the excitement, Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the female lead. Currently busy with her ambitious project Ramayana, this film will mark her first-ever collaboration with Mani Ratnam. Meanwhile, it will be Vijay Sethupathi’s second outing with the acclaimed director, raising expectations for a compelling cinematic experience.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions on a grand scale. Reports suggest that the project will be a musical entertainer, with Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman on board to score the music, further elevating anticipation.

With such a powerful combination of talent both in front of and behind the camera, curiosity is high about how Mani Ratnam will present Sai Pallavi on screen. The film is expected to go on floors in the summer of 2026, with more details regarding the cast, storyline, and release timeline likely to be revealed soon.