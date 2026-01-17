Vijay’s ‘Policeodu’ set for grand re-release in Telugu states on Jan 23

The Tamil blockbuster Theri, starring superstar Vijay and leading actress Samantha, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee and produced by Kalaipuli Thanu under V Creations, is all set to hit theaters again. Dubbed in Telugu as Policeodu, the film originally became a super hit, winning hearts with its perfect blend of action, emotion, and commercial entertainment. Its re-release is scheduled for the 23rd of this month.

The film will see a wide release in the Nizam region through Asian Films and in Andhra via Suresh Movies. With fans already expressing excitement on social media, movie lovers are eagerly awaiting the chance to experience this emotional action entertainer on the big screen once more.

Policeodu showcased Vijay in a dual role, impressing audiences with his performance, while Samantha and Amy Jackson added charm to the narrative. Veteran actors Prabhu and Radhika Sarathkumar delivered pivotal performances, with the climax and emotional sequences emerging as the highlights.

The chart-topping music by GV Prakash Kumar, combined with gripping background scores, cinematography, and high-octane action sequences, played a key role in the film’s original success. Atlee’s storytelling, which balanced father-daughter bonding, police drama, and commercial elements, helped strengthen Vijay’s fan base in the Telugu states.

Now upgraded with modern technology, the re-release promises an enhanced viewing experience, and trade analysts predict that Policeodu will once again make a strong impact at the box office, much to the delight of Vijay and Samantha’s fans.