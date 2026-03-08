Vikas Khanna says Indian cuisine in the West on the cusp of metamorphosis

Mumbai: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna said Indian cuisine in Western countries is undergoing a major transformation, describing it as being on the “cusp of metamorphosis” as culinary traditions continue to evolve with changing times and cultures.

Khanna made the remarks while speaking to one of the leading news agencies on the sets of MasterChef India during the shooting of the Season 9 finale alongside fellow chefs Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur.

Cuisines keep evolving and never remain stagnant

Indian cuisine in the West is on the cusp of metamorphosis

Food traditions reflect human evolution and cultural exchanges

Khanna explained that cuisines are dynamic and constantly evolving, unlike static works of art. He compared the ever-changing nature of food to living traditions rather than something fixed in time.

“I think cuisines are forever evolving; they are never going to be stagnant and framed like the Mona Lisa has become framed. Cuisines are alive, cuisines are always living and transforming, and I always see cuisines, especially Indian cuisine, evolving in the West,” he said.

According to the chef, Indian food abroad is entering a phase of continuous transformation, where flavours, presentation styles, restaurant ambience, and service approaches are constantly adapting while still remaining rooted in comfort and nostalgia.

“It’s on the cusp of metamorphosis, a continuous metamorphosis where they will keep changing their colours, their forms, their shapes, their flavours, their service, their auras and their décor, but the roots are stuck on comfort,” Khanna said.

He added that food often evokes deep emotional connections and memories. Recalling a phrase often used on the show, he said dishes can remind people of their past and childhood experiences.

“Like we sometimes say in ‘MasterChef India’, ‘You didn’t cook for me, you cooked for my childhood’. The inception and growth of every cuisine will come from those points of intervals,” he said.

Khanna also noted that cuisines evolve alongside societies and reflect broader human development and trade exchanges.

“It’s based on how we are evolving as humans, and of course, trade and everything in society is a reflection in our cuisine,” he added.

Khanna trained in culinary arts before building an international career in the United States. He served as the executive chef and co-owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Junoon, which held a Michelin star for several consecutive years.

Apart from his restaurant career, Khanna is widely recognised in India for his role as a judge on MasterChef India, where he has appeared across multiple seasons alongside leading chefs and culinary experts.

He has also authored several cookbooks that highlight Indian culinary traditions and regional cuisines. Beyond television and publishing, Khanna has been associated with food diplomacy and humanitarian initiatives focused on hunger relief, promoting Indian cooking techniques and ingredients to a global audience through restaurants, books and media appearances.